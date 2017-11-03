At 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, our school, along with other schools across the state celebrated National Food Day and National Farm2School Month by taking a big crunch into apples.

By Dacy Buerkle

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, our school, along with other schools across the state celebrated National Food Day and National Farm2School Month by taking a big crunch into apples. Mrs. Walker started the exiting event with information on the Apple Crunch. Last year over 40,000 children and adults registered their crunch. She explained to the students, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

Apples are not only delicious but also nutritious and a great source of fiber. She also explained that apples have a long history in Montana; the first apple tree in Montana was planted in the Bitterroot Valley in 1866. A photo was taken of this collective crunch, which encourages healthy eating and supports the Farm2School Program. Students and staff then sampled the five different kinds of apples and voted on which kind of apple they liked best. Students tasted three locally grown apples along with two other varieties. The apples grown in Montana were the Naralson Apple, the Honey Crisp Apple, and the Dropp Apple. They also tasted the Gala Apple and the Sweet Tango Apple.

Mrs. Walker, Miss Bruha, Mrs. Webb, and Taylor Rieger helped serve the apples, and then the students voted on their favorite apple. The Dropp Apple was liked by the most students – 25, Honey Crisp came with a close second – 23, Sweet Tango had 14 votes, Naralson – 7 and Gala Apples had 4 votes.

Be sure to enjoy some of our wonderful locally grown apples for a nutritious healthy snack.