2017 Education Technology Grant

Mid-Rivers Communications is proud to announce the recipients of the 2017 Educational Technology Grants. Grant applications from 27 applicants requesting $116,980 were received, with a total of $35,000 being award to a wide variety of inspirational projects in Bloomfield, Circle, Custer, Ekalaka, Glendive, Lindsay, Miles City, Plevna, a regional project: Roundup, Savage, Sidney and Terry.

Grant applicants were asked for innovative broadband projects with preference given to projects that:

A) Utilize broadband in innovative ways to address educational and community issues.

B) Seek to educate adults and senior citizens on broadband applications, including how to use technology and the quality of life benefits technology can offer to seniors

C) Promote student leadership and workforce development skills, and generate student interest in technology and telecommunications as a career path.

Of the 27 applicants, 18 presentations met one or more of the stated priorities, scored well on their projects, and will be offered grant funding in partial or nearly full award.

•Richland County Boys & Girls Club – $3,500

•Terry Public Schools – $3,500

•Richland County Library – $3,000

•Circle HS Business Class – $2,500

•Savage Public School – $2,250

•DCC Foundation – $3,500

•Plevna Schools – $1,500

•Miles City Public Library – $2,000

•Washington Middle School Glendive – $2,500

•Rural Health Development – $2,000

•Glendive Schools 6th & 8th Grade – $2,000

•Kircher School – $1,000

•Washington Middle School Miles City – $1,000

•Lindsay School District – $1,000

•Custer Schools – $1,000

•Roundup Schools – $1,000

•Ekalaka Schools – $750

•Bloomfield Elementary – $1,000

•Custer Co HS – Video Production Equipment

Mid-Rivers recognizes the power of broadband as a solution. Broadband can build bridges between generations, provide access to boundless educational opportunities, strengthen rural economies, and help people stay in their homes longer. Mid-Rivers is proud to support technology and broadband education projects across our service area.