that your landlord needs a court order to evict you? A landlord must terminate your lease before they can sue you in court for an eviction. If your landlord gives you a notice of lease termination, you should contact an attorney right away.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.