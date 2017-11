Baker Police Department

• proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Keeton Dean Pollan, Buffalo, Wyo., log not current, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 10/11/17.

•Keeton Dean Pollan, Buffalo, Wyo., speeding, truck non-interstate exceed nightime 55 MPH limit, bond forfeited $105, ticket issued 10/11/17.