By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

The Baker Spartans travelled to Forsyth on Oct. 26 and 27 for District Volleyball. The Spartans played the Lame Deer Morning Stars for their first match. Maddie Reddick had 7 aces. The team total in aces was 21. Wrenzi Wrzesinski led the team in digs and kills with 17 digs and 7 kills. The team had 56 digs and 21 kills. Macee Hadley had 18 of the team’s 25 assists. Baker won the match in 3 games. The scores of each game were as follows: 25-10, 25-13, 25-11.

For their next match, the Spartans played the Forsyth Dogies. Andie Batchelor and Hannah Gonsioroski each had 2 aces, while the team totalled for 6 aces. Maddie led the team in digs with 30. The team had 112 digs. Macee had 41 of the team’s 45 assists. Katie Wang led the team in both kills and blocks. Katie had 15 kills and all of the team’s blocks with 4. The team combined for 54 kills. The Spartans lost in four games. The scores of each games are as follows: 13-25, 15-25, 28-26, and 21-25.

To finish off the day, the Spartans played the Lodge Grass Indians. Macee had the top aces and assists. Macee had 16 of the team’s 33 aces and 19 of the team’s 20 assists. Wrenzi led the team in digs with 10. The team total in digs was 47. Maddie and Katie helped the team to a win with 6 kills each. The team as a whole had 21 kills. The Spartans won in 3 games. The scores of each game were as follows: 25-3, 25-8, and 25-5.

On Oct. 27, the Spartans headed up to Forsyth for the second and last day of districts. Their first game was a loser-out game for fourth place against the St. Labre Lady Braves. Macee had the most aces for yet another game with 5. The team combined for 16 total aces. Maddie led the team in digs this game with 15. The team total in digs was 59. Macee also had 27 of the team’s 29 assists. Katie Wang and Wrenzi Wrzesinski each had 8 kills to add to the team total of 33 kills. Katie also had all of the team’s blocks with 2. The Spartans won the match in 3 games. The scores of each game were as follows: 25-11, 25-12, and 25-20.

After playing St. Labre, the Spartans faced the Forsyth Dogies for the second time. Andie Batchelor led the team in aces with 2. The team total in aces was 5. Wrenzi had the top digs with 24. The team combined for a total of 97 digs. Andie and Katie each had 9 kills to add to the team total of 37 kills. Katie had the team’s only block. The Spartans lost in 4 games. The scores of each game were as follows: 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, and 14-25.