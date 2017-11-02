Baker Spartan Volleyball

The Baker Spartans hosted the Huntley Project Red Devils on Oct. 19. In the C-Squad match, Sady Harbaugh and Sophia Dulin each had 1 ace to combine for their team total of 2 aces.

By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

The Baker Spartans hosted the Huntley Project Red Devils on Oct. 19. In the C-Squad match, Sady Harbaugh and Sophia Dulin each had 1 ace to combine for their team total of 2 aces. Sady also had the most digs with 9. The team total in digs was 27. Macy Varner, Sady, Savanah Burkhalter, and Sophia each had one assist to add to their team total of 4 assists. Addison Bryan and Sady each led the team in kills with 2, and the team total in kills was 6. The C-Squad lost in three games. The scores of each game were as follows: 11-25, 13-25, and 11-15.

For the JV, Shelby Moore had the only ace for the team with 1. Kelsey Miller had the top digs and assists on the team. Kelsey had 8 of the team’s 31 digs and 3 of the team’s 4 assists. Madison Moore led the team in kills with 2. The team total in kills was 5. Tesla Erickson and Mya Hadley each combined for 2 blocks for the team. The JV lost in three games. The scores of each games were as follows: 11-25, 8-25, and 7-15.

In the Varsity match, Amber Durden, Macee Hadley, and Maddie Reddick each had 1 ace to combine for the team total of 3 aces. Maddie also had the most digs on the team with 12. The team total in digs was 52. Macee had 10 of the team’s 16 assists. Wrenzi Wrzesinski and Amber each had 4 kills to add to the team’s 16 kills. The Varsity lost in three games. The scores or each game were as follows: 11-25, 13-25, and 14-25

The Baker Spartans travelled to Colstrip on Oct. 20 to face the Colstrip Fillies. In the C-Squad match, Savanah Burkhalter had the team’s only ace. Lena Kennel led the team in digs with 7. The team total in digs was 26. Macy Varner, Samantha Duke, and Sophia Dulin each had 1 assist to combine for the team total of 3 assists. Savanah also led the team in kills. Savanah had 3 of the team’s 7 kills. The C-Squad lost in three games. The scores of each game were as follows: 8-24, 13-25, and 11-15.

In the JV match, Shelby Moore again had the most aces with 2. The team total in aces was 3. Shelby also had the top digs and kills. Shelby had 21 digs and 4 kills. The team as a whole had 63 digs and 20 kills. Kelsey Miller had 17 of the team’s 19 assists. The JV team lost in four games. The scores of each game were as follows: 22-25, 25-22, 4-15, and 12-15.

As for the Varsity match, Macee Hadley, Hannah Gonsioroski, and Madison Moore each had 1 ace to combine for a total of 3 team aces. Maddie Reddick led the team in digs with 20. The team total in digs was 111. Macee had 19 of the team’s 21 assists. Katie Wang had the top kills and blocks on the team. Katie had 7 kills and 4 blocks. The team as a whole had 24 kills and 5 blocks. The Varsity team lost in four games. The scores of each game were as follows: 22-25, 15-25, 26-24, and 8-25.