Wendy’s Heisman Winner

Baker High School’s Amber Durden was selected as the Wendy’s High School Heisman winner at BHS. Students who receive this award are known by their teachers and friends for their commitment to excellence. Today, Wendy’s recognizes Amber Durden for her dedication in setting the bar higher, working harder, showing more passion, and leading by example in the classroom, on the field, and within the community. Principal David Breitbach said that we are honored and excited that a program like Wendy’s High School Heisman recognizes their hard work.

Since 1994, Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust have been running the same play to perfection: honoring more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school students. School winners receive a certificate and a patch. State finalists receive a bronze medal, a state finalist patch, and a $25.00 gift card. One male and one female winner will be selected from each state.

Amber is the daughter of Bruce and Melissa Higbee and is a senior. She participates in volleyball, basketball, and track. She is also active in Student Council, Spartanettes, BPA, SADD, National Honor Society, and Close-up. She plans to attend Montana State University to major in cell biology and neuro science. Congratulations Amber!