Tester Skypes with Plevna students

U.S. Senator Jon Tester recently spoke with 9th graders from Plevna School District via video chat from the U.S. Capitol. The students spent approximately 30 minutes asking the Senator a variety of questions on topics ranging from the legislative process to privacy, civil liberties, and national security. Tester also talked about his background as a music teacher and School Board member and when asked about his stance on standardized testing Tester said, “I think that every day, whether you’re taking a test or not, your teacher is testing you-well if they’re a good teacher they should be. And so your teacher knows whether you’re falling behind or keeping up, and the goal is to maximize you and challenge you every day and I don’t think all these standardized tests do that.”

