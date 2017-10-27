Senior Citizens Lunch

On Oct. 12, many members of the community enjoyed having lunch with the Plevna students.

By Jessica Paul

On Oct. 12, many members of the community enjoyed having lunch with the Plevna students. Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger provided a delicious lunch of scalloped potatoes and ham, corn, bread, and chocolate zucchini cake. Jackie and John Miller, Daryl Gatzke, Jim and Kathy Leischner, Gary Lang, Lana Buerkle, and Arnold and Vivian Pinnow dined at the Plevna School Cafeteria as they visited with the students. Thank you community members for coming to share lunch and conversation with our students.