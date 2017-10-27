Penny Wars 2017

The BHS student Council sponsored their annual Penny Wars for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Each year they hold a class competition to see who can bring the most pennies. Other classes sabotage the penny buckets to try and win. This year the 8th graders won the penny war with the most pennies; they also won last year as 7th graders. The freshmen had the most money, and the total earned was $867.78. The money will be taken to the State Student Council Convention in Helena, Nov. 4-7. Results are as follows:

1st place – 8th grade – $226.59 ($82.99 positive pennies) MOST PENNIES

2nd place – sophomores – $7.00 (.70 positive pennies)

3rd place – staff – $32.69 (-1.11 pennies)

4th place – juniors – $59.60 (-10.10 pennies)

5th place – 7th grade – $92.69 (-13.07 pennies)

6th place – freshman – $277.30 (-47.50 pennies) MOST MONEY

7th place – seniors – $171.93 (-155.47 pennies)