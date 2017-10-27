Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that the Montana Medical Legal Panel hears all medical malpractice claims before you can go to court? If you believe that you have been the victim of medical malpractice, you must submit an application to the Panel before starting a lawsuit. It is a good idea to talk to an attorney before filing any lawsuit or malpractice claim.

For more information, please visit the Legal System section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.