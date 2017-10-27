Kindergarten Apples

On Oct. 12, the Kindergarten brought in apples.

By Jessica Paul

On Oct. 12, the Kindergarten brought in apples. They measured and weighed their apples with cubes. They looked at the color of the apples and then decided what the main color of each apple was. The kindergarten class also made prints with their apples, which means they painted the inside half of an apple then put it on the paper. Mrs. Bidwell brought in her apple peeler/corer, and the kids took turns peeling and coring their apples. When they were all peeled and cored, they stuck them in a crockpot and had applesauce for a snack later that day.