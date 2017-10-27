K-5 Visits the Carter County Museum

On Oct. 9, K-2 grades and on Oct. 10, 3rd-5th grades went to visit the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka.

By Jenna Paul

On Oct. 9, K-2 grades and on Oct. 10, 3rd-5th grades went to visit the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka. While at the museum, the kids did a scavenger hunt and drew some of the artifacts that they had found. After the scavenger hunt, the students went to the back room to see part of a mammoth! They also saw dinosaur skeletons and were even able to watch some dinosaurs fight each other through a video! They then visited an old one-room schoolhouse. The students learned about fossils as well as how to tell the age of a tree. Did you know that when you cut a tree down and count the rings on the inside, they tell you how many years that tree has been living? The elementary learned about this interesting fact while at the Carter County Museum. The students had a very fun afternoon as they stepped back in time and learned about dinosaurs, fossils and relics!