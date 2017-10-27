Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 26, 2007 —

Electors in Plevna and Baker received ballots last week in the mail for the upcoming city elections Nov. 6. There is only one race which is contested – the Ward Two alderman position in Baker. Pat Ehret and John Beach filed for the position which is being vacated by Duane Brockel. . .American Lutheran Church is hosting a “Wall of Light” program at the church Oct. 28. This program is for all community youth and young adults who have lost friends or family members. . .Baker Spartan football team plays Columbus in the first round of the playoff games. . .Baker High School is hosting the District 3B Volleyball Tournament Oct. 26-27. . .Joelle Moore, daughter of Robert and Ruth Moore, has been accepted into the European Heritage Program – People to People. She will be among 40 students to go on the European heritage tour.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 24, 1997 —

Due to the recent moisture and cooler weather conditions, the Fallon County Commissioners have terminated the resolution which banned burning in Fallon County effective Oct. 20. . .Pastor Kelly Sloan has been called to be an associate pastor of the Lutheran churches in Baker, Plevna and Ekalaka. She will assist Pastor Dave Olson. . .Michael Rath, son of Dennis and Marleen Rath, was hired by the University of North Dakota Aerospace as a co-op flight instructor. As a co-op flight instructor, Michael is giving primary flight instruction to student pilots. . .Fundraising efforts are underway to help pay for the $65,000 mammogram machine recently purchased by Fallon Medical Complex. Many raffles, salad luncheons, golf tournaments, etc. are being planned to help defray the cost of the machine. . .Business owners are complaining about shoplifting going on in their businesses. The summer months were the worst. Many businesses are taking steps to cure the problem by banning the shoplifters from their stores, and calling the police and prosecuting them.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 22, 1987 —

Pictured are Carl Figgins of Bozeman, Gary Lang, Roy Rieger, Norman Panasuk and LaVerne Loutzenhiser casing sausage for the annual pancake and sausage supper in Plevna. The firemen prepared 2,100 pounds of sausage for the event. . .Members of the Baker cross country team are Michelle Gawryluk, Jodi Madler, Lori Madler, Denise Roehl, Brigette Ferrel, Jason Madler, Rami Ugro, Neal Pinnow, Kent Wood, Mike Menger and Jeremy Aaseng . . .Dinah Bondel1, age 93, died Friday in Miles City; Alice Newel1, age 74, died Thursday, Oct. 15, in Billings . . .Baker Spartan football team wrapped up another conference championship by beating the Wolf Point Wolves 34-7. . .As of Oct. 12, Paul Mogan assumed the duties of county office supervisor for the Fallon County Farmers Home Administration. He is replacing Lawrence Nayes, who was promoted to the Glasgow District Office.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 20, 1977 —

Chamber of Commerce president Bob Herbst and his fellow flapjack flippers will be out in full force this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the fairgrounds exhibit hall serving free golden hotcakes and tasty sausage to everyone. . .Baker attorney, Gene Huntley, was elected chairman of the Democrat Central Committee Oct. 8 at the organization’s annual election. . .Baker New Breeds third annual Club Calf and Feeder Calf Sale last Saturday at Baker Livestock Auction Market sold 2,750 head of quality calves. The sale grossed $660,000. . .Donald McKamie, production foreman of the Shell Oil Company Pennel Unit, is pictured presenting a $215 check to Baker Community Fund Drive chairman Gene Pluth. . .Mr. and Mrs. Fay Beach of Carlyle celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Oct. 12. . .Pictured are Little Beaver Conservation district supervisors: Robert J. Irvine – chairman; Rodger Myhre – member; Reinhold Straub – treasurer, Robert Sparks – member, Wilbert Schweigert – vice chairman, Allen Rustad – member, Gene Hoff – secretary, Robert Neumann – associate member and chairman of the Rangeland Comm., and Leon Rieger – urban supervisor.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 25, 1967 —

Abrams Livestock Yards reports that 15 truckloads of cattle left the county over the weekend, accounting for $160,000 in receipts for the ranchers. . .School Board instructed architect Leonard Sundell to proceed drawing up plans for the proposed Longfellow School. . .Pfc. Kenneth Duffield arrived home to spend his 30 day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Merritt Duffield. . .Seven area students attending school at the University of Montana in Missoula are Maureen Jacobs, Marjorie McClain, Delores Morrow, Jeannine Morrow, Francis Morrow, Joseph Nelson and Warren Wenz. . .Rev. Edward Roe announced his resignation from the American Lutheran Church. He will accept a call at Seattle. . .The barn at Riley School, south and west of Willard, burned Thursday. Cause of the fire is believed to have been children playing with matches. . .The camel-shaped formation at Medicine Rocks is no longer discernible to visitors at this geological phenomenon. Previously visible from the east side of the highway, the “camel” has become a victim of wind and water erosion. . .Grocery specials advertised: 3 lb. can of Crisco 69 cents; 3 lb. can of coffee, $1.98; six one lb. cartons of margarine for $1.00.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 17, 1957 —

Linda Agler was crowned queen of Baker’s Football Days. . .Rancher Fred Klos, residing seven miles south of Plevna, purchased five buffalo calves (averaging 500 pounds each) at a sale in Haxton, Colo. Klos expects to run the one bull calf and four heifer calves with his regular cattle and eventually make them a commercial enterprise. . .Albert Hepperle, 53, Plevna mayor and businessman, died Tuesday of a stroke. . .Miss Marie Langel of Le Mars, Iowa is the new high school teacher at Plevna. . .Bryant Steen was hospitalized with pneumonia. . .Lory Bruggeman was installed worthy advisor of Rainbow Girls. . .Baker High School students Delmar and Darrell Fried were elected to attend the FFA convention at Kansas City this weekend. . .Shy Tennant of the “north” country is a patient at the Glendive hospital with an attack of rheumatic fever, reports Mrs. Ray Hadley of Marmarth.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Oct. 23, 1947 —

B. E. Beltz has been appointed Justice of the Peace to replace P. E. Hubbard who resigned after 30 years of service. . .Harry Moore of Knobs sold his ranch holding of 2,785 acres to Bernard Steffes. The price tag was $17,000 and included some leased land in addition to the 2,785 deeded acres. . .There are 327 war veterans in Fallon County eligible for American Legion Club membership. . .Mr. and Mrs. John Halmans invited the community to a free wedding dance at the Legion Hall. Music will be provided by the Goroski brothers. . .Top hogs, weighing 180 to 250 pounds, were bringing $27.75 at the Baker Hog market. . .Johnny Medearis of Ismay has a new four seater airplane. . .A fire broke out near the Earl Chase buildings in the Webster area but nothing was damaged except pasture land. . .A dance advertised at Willard Hall listed free admission for the ladies while the men paid $1.25 each.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 21, 1937 —

A newspaper report from Centuria, Wis., stated their county fair was a success due to the showing of “Steer Montana” by its owner Jack Guth of Baker. . .An article appearing in a Chicago magazine rendered some amount of fame to the community of Ekalaka and its many geologists. The story stated, “The biggest excitement in Ekalaka is the Carter County Geological Society, all members of which are avid fossil diggers. The result is that Ekalaka is the most mammoth-dinosaur and mastodon conscious county in the U.S. Some 50 members of the community collect fossils in their spare time. These people are real scientists, though few of them have college degrees and many are retired cowboys. . .Through the persuasive requests of local sportsmen, L. W. Busch and “Slim” Niccum, Baker Lake was planted with 4,000 baby catfish and bass.