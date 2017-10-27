Fifth Grade Native American Projects

Mrs. Spencer’s fifth grade class completed Native American projects about the Lakota, Pueblo, Cheyenne, Mound Builders, Iroquois, Sioux, Mayan, Shoshone, and the Chippewa.

By Jessica Paul

Mrs. Spencer’s fifth grade class completed Native American projects about the Lakota, Pueblo, Cheyenne, Mound Builders, Iroquois, Sioux, Mayan, Shoshone, and the Chippewa. Sophia Tudor, Billie Jo Miller, and Tristan Buerkle did their projects on the Pueblo tribe. They learned that the Pueblos speak six different languages, had police, and are a matriarchal society, so the houses were handed down from mother to daughter. Tonna MacYeaple and Trae Oberlander researched the Iroquois tribe, who made 200 feet longhouses, trained animals, and burnt sage to keep away evil spirits. Aidyn Schwartz did his project on the Lakota who lived in the Rocky Mountain regions. Hayden Lane

researched the Dog Soldiers of the Cheyenne tribe. Jordan Hauff shared information on the Mound Builders, whose language is still unknown. Ethan Mellon reported on the Sioux tribe where only the men were allowed to hunt, not even the boys could join in the hunting endeavors. Lyann Gajeske talked about the Mayan tribe, who only ate fish and what they could produce on their farms. Kalob Bollinger did his project on the Shoshone who refused to trade guns and hunted marmots. Finally, Kali Dulin reported on the Chippewa tribe who had 150 different bands within their tribe.