Boy Scouts collect donations for Community Cupboard

By Angel Wyrwas

The Boy Scouts greeted Reynold’s customers during Moonlight Madness Oct. 18. They had set up a table inside the entrance door to collect items for the Community Cupboard. “The boys really learn a lot about interacting with people when we do things like this,” said Scout Leader Trish Barth. “They want to be helpful and I believe it was a very successful experience.”

The Scouts took a large truck of donations to the Community Cupboard after doing a little shopping themselves. “Some people donated money instead of products,” said Barth, “so we went shopping and bought some sale items to donate as well. People are incredibly generous.”