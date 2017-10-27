Boy Scouts collect donations for Community Cupboard

The Boy Scouts greeted Reynold’s customers during Moonlight Madness Oct. 18.

Boy Scouts practice their salute while taking donations for the Community Cupboard.

By Angel Wyrwas

The Boy Scouts greeted Reynold’s customers during Moonlight Madness Oct. 18. They had set up a table inside the entrance door to collect items for the Community Cupboard. “The boys really learn a lot about interacting with people when we do things like this,” said Scout Leader Trish Barth. “They want to be helpful and I believe it was a very successful experience.”

The Scouts took a large truck of donations to the Community Cupboard after doing a little shopping themselves. “Some people donated money instead of products,” said Barth, “so we went shopping and bought some sale items to donate as well. People are incredibly generous.”

      



