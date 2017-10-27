Baker Falls To Rival Colts

The Baker Spartans travelled to Colstrip last Friday to take on the Colts where they lost with a final score of 8 – 33.

By Cameron MacKay

The Baker Spartans travelled to Colstrip last Friday to take on the Colts where they lost with a final score of 8 – 33. The pregame warm-up period was delayed due to frequent lightening and heavy rain. Players, coaches, and fans were all sent back into the high school until the storm passed. This loss took the Spartans to a season final record of 4-4 with a conference record of 2-4. Colstrip, with this win, became the conference champs with a record of 7-1.

The Spartan rushing attack was led by Dalton Herbst-Holestine with 77 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown with Riley O’Donnell coming behind him with 65 yards on 18 attempts. Riley O’Donnell also had 25 yards on 3-13 passing, one of which being a two-point conversion to Trevor Lingle.

The Spartan defense was led by Andrew Craft, who had 19 solo tackles, narrowly missing the Baker High School record of 20. Craft had 22 total tackles, missing that single game record of 25. Behind Andrew came Dalton Herbst-Holestine with 11 and Nash Sauers with 9. Riley Shultz and Teight Madler both had fumble recoveries. Jon Weimer recorded the only sack of the game. Cooper Lund rounded out the defensive stats with a blocked PAT.