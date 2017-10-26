Miss Montana Visits Plevna

Maddie Murray, a 19-year-old sophomore from Gonzaga University, is working on a degree in Human Physiology and a minor in Public Relations.

By Jessica Paul

Maddie Murray, a 19-year-old sophomore from Gonzaga University, is working on a degree in Human Physiology and a minor in Public Relations. After graduation, Maddie plans to continue her schooling and pursue a degree as a PA. Inspired by the countless people who have given back to her, this became her platform. “If you can’t pay it back, pay it forward” is a great motto to live by. She encourages young boys and girls to volunteer and learn the benefits of volunteering. She hopes to teach kids the importance of giving their gift. Community service has the opportunity to teach important life skills through forms of service learning. She discussed the importance of helping others in today’s world and encouraging every student to find their passions and gifts. By using their gifts, they will improve their well-being as well as brightening other people’s days. Miss Montana visits around 300 schools during her year of service. For her talent, Maddie graced us with a song, which she sang a cappella, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid movie. As she continues her year of service, she hopes to continue to encourage people to use their gifts in helping others.