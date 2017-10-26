Baker Police Department

••Oct. 16, 2017 – Oct. 22, 2017 – 20 Calls for service: 2 vehicle unlocks; 1 arrest for partner family assault; 5 traffic stops; 6 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 2 reports of criminal mischief; 4 animal complaints; proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Wayne T. Bennett, Baker, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Kyle Evan Goerndt, Baker, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Kyle Evan Goerndt, Baker, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, theft, obtain or exerts unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Amanda Eve Grigsby, Wibaux, theft, obtain or exerts unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, Refiled in District Court, ticket issued 10/3/17.

•Margo E. Smith, Baker, seatbelt violation, fine $20, ticket issued 4/14/17.

•Margo E. Smith, Baker, reckless driving, 1st offense, fine of $325 with $200 suspended on conditions for one year (10/19/18), jail of 90 days with 90 days suspended on conditions for one year, ticket issued 4/14/17.

•Margo E. Smith, Baker, unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, fine $100, ticket issued 4/14/17.

•Margo E. Smith, Baker, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense, fine of $1,085 with $400 suspended on conditions for one year (10/19/18), jail of 365 days with 363 days suspended on conditions for one year, two days to be served by Nov. 10, 2017, attend, complete, comply and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor and pay for all associated costs of the Chemical Dependence Assessment, Education Course and Treatment if recommended, report by 11/5/17 complete by 5/5/18, loss of Driver’s License by the State of Montana to be determined by the State of Montana, restricted probationary license recommended only with the installation of the ignition interlock device, the Defendant is restricted to driving only a motor vehicle equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device during the probationary period and shall pay the costs of leasing, installing and maintaining the device, 24/7 program for six months, ticket issued 4/14/17.

City Court

•Klayton Paul Gray, Baker, disorderly conduct, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, ticket issued 9/7/17.

•Kaden R. Wood, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $30, ticket issued 10/9/17.