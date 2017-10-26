JH Basketball

On Oct. 20, the Plevna JH basketball team traveled to Melstone to play four games, and then on Oct. 21, they played at Sacred Heart. At the Melstone games, Girls B score was 26-13; Boys B score was 34-16; Girls A score was 62-13; and lastly the Boys A score was 61-29; games going to Melstone. Saturday at Sacred Heart, the Girls B score was 21-10; Boys B score was 22-8; Girls A score was 26-23 in a close played game; Boys A score – 38-17; wins going to Sacred Heart. On Oct. 27 they play at Jordan, and Saturday the game is at Plevna against Ekalaka.

 

Chloe Tudor for the Plevna Cougars at the tip off.
Cooper Peterson putting up a basket for 2 points.
      



