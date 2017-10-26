On Oct. 20, the Plevna JH basketball team traveled to Melstone to play four games, and then on Oct. 21, they played at Sacred Heart. At the Melstone games, Girls B score was 26-13; Boys B score was 34-16; Girls A score was 62-13; and lastly the Boys A score was 61-29; games going to Melstone. Saturday at Sacred Heart, the Girls B score was 21-10; Boys B score was 22-8; Girls A score was 26-23 in a close played game; Boys A score – 38-17; wins going to Sacred Heart. On Oct. 27 they play at Jordan, and Saturday the game is at Plevna against Ekalaka.

