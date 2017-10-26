Deaths in Carter County still under investigation

The deaths of twin brothers, Travis and Eric Carlson have left the small town of Ekalaka reeling in their wake.

By Angel Wyrwas

The deaths of twin brothers, Travis and Eric Carlson have left the small town of Ekalaka reeling in their wake. Those that knew them as friends and neighbors are mourning the loss of the two Carter County residents. Yet many questions remain unanswered in the aftermath of an apparent murder-suicide event that unfolded last week.

39-year old Travis Carlson died from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:15 pm October 19 near Tie Creek Road. His twin bother, Eric, was named as a suspect and a manhunt ensued. Carter and Fallon County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as a special sheriff unit from Yellowstone County, worked together through the night.

The suspect was found dead in his home the following morning of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is in charge of the investigation going forward. Autopsies were completed Monday on the brothers.

A report will be presented to the Carter County attorney’s office once DCI has finished their investigation. Officials have not released any information about a possible motive.