Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, OCT. 16, 2017

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:00 AM No one appeared for Public Comment

9:15 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR CLOSED MINUTES FOR SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for Closed Session held September 25, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:17 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 2-6, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of October 2-6, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:30 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 9-13, 2017

Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to make the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week October 9-13, 2017, with corrections, due to the fact Commissioner Rost was not present for that meeting. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:30 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Letter of Support – Commission agrees they would like to send a letter of support to BLM regarding the Denbury CO2 Pipeline and enhanced oil recovery development.

Funding Report – Jason completed the funding report requested by Commissioner Ranum.

Broadband – Jason would like to schedule a meeting with Erin Lutts and Scot Buerkle of Mid-Rivers to present a synopsis of what to expect from Broadband in Fallon County; Commission agreed.

Special Legislative Session – State Budget issues are constantly being discussed; Jason feels this may end up in Special Legislative Session. If that should happen, would the Commission plan to have Jason attend? The Commission wondered if the budget is all that would be discussed. Jason stated since the Legislature gave a complete Adjournment (SINE DIE) this could open the door up for new legislation as well, not just the budget. Commission agrees Jason should attend, if that happens; the Commission is also willing to attend if necessary.

Lake Project – Going well, the Contractor is working 12 hour days, 6 days per week.

Dewatering – Smith Contract and retainage was discussed

10:00 AM Mark Sieler, Road Foreman; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman, joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Road Updates

South Ismay Road – Doing some patching on the South Ismay road this week.

Ollie Road – County hauled and patched for approximately 4 days, due to settling. The snow fence is finished.

Cattle guards – Mark will check to see if various cattle guards were cleaned/repaired. Still have a few they are working on.

Speed limit – Coral Creek Road speed limit was discussed due to complaints received and what this will do to condition of the road and cattle guards. This will be reviewed and discussed further when Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering arrives.

Shop Updates

Landfill Scraper – Got it back from Billings last week; serviced by the County Shop and returned it to the Landfill. All total less than $20,000 including repairs made by Fallon County.

Motor Patrols – Serviced and some repairs made.

Roof Repairs – Contractors are working on the roof repairs at county shop buildings.

Auction – Most of the items have been picked up by purchasers.

Winter preps – Getting trucks, equipment prepared for winter.

10:30 AM Mark and Alba left the meeting.

10:50 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor

PROJECT UPDATES

Lake Project – Speed was discussed and Shannon has addressed it with the Contractor. Discussed possible signage or ads for public awareness and safety reasons; Shannon will stay on top of this. The speed signage is in the signed contract as part of traffic control.

Gas line – MDU got the new gas line place 25’ from the bottom of the lake bed (as it stands at present); it should be 15’ below the bottom of the lake after the dredging.

11:00 AM Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

Speed Sign – MT Highway 7-Shannon did more research and presented the MDT guidelines and rules for review. Portable signs can be up for a maximum of two (2) weeks; however you can request an extension; MDT has concerns about placement of permanent signs. The cost for portable signs is $100.00 per week, per sign, for the duration of the project (6 months) and the cost is not included in the project. Construction zone signs were discussed as a more feasible possibility. Shannon will discuss this with MDT and it is duly noted this is necessary for public awareness and safety.

Radio Updates – Shannon will be presenting written weekly updates to the Radio station regarding the lake project.

11:25 AM Shannon and Jason left the meeting.

11:25 AM Dustan

ALERTUS QUOTE

Quote – A Panic button system quote with or without buttons was presented to the Commission. The County would purchase the software, licensing and pay an annual support fee. Some are one time fees, some are annual. The Commission asked if the County could do without the support fee eventually or will that affect what type of service we will receive, i.e. no updates, etc. Dustan will ask Alertus that question. The Commission would like more information and they will discuss with all members of the Commission present.

11:15 AM Dustan left the meeting.

11:15 AM

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas

11:45 AM Julie Straub, Human Resource Manager; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder

SEASONAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS/LIBERTY NATIONAL INSURANCE

Fair Seasonal Employee – The Commission made the decision they are not moving forward with any changes to the hours for the Seasonal Fair Lead Crew Employee.

LIBERTY NATIONAL

Sever Relations – Due to lack of Representation and Servicing by Liberty National Life Insurance Company, Debbie and Julie would like to know if the Commission feels it is in the County and Employee’s best interests to sever all relations with them. Julie and Debbie have been in contact with the four (4) employees remaining on the plan and they are all on board with accessing other plans, with similar coverages, provided through the County’s Payroll.

Debbie explained Fallon County would have to provide a 30-day notice to Liberty National.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to give the 30-day notice to Liberty National Life Insurance and assist with the transfer of County Employees to other insurance policies. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the chair to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. No further discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion Carried.

11:50 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take an early Noon Recess in order to contact Fairgrounds Manager regarding the Seasonal Fair Employee decision as discussed above. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. No further discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion carried.

NOON RECESS

1:15 PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Fair Items – Dee Dee Geving, Fair Board Chairperson met to apprise the Commission of various items of concern, before someone other than the Fair Board makes them aware.

Amazon Purchases – DeeDee explained she approved a lot of invoices, from the last claims run, that were purchased from Amazon. She feels many of those items should have been purchased locally. These purchases were not made by the current Fair Manager but the current Manager has been made aware this is not good business.

Unexplained purchase – DeeDee expressed her concern regarding a fruit tray purchased, after the Fair, and no one seems to be able to tell her what it was for.

Complaints – Due to complaints DeeDee received from various individuals who recently used the Exhibit Hall, DeeDee feels there may have been a lack of detailed training provided to the new Fair Manager. This is being addressed and should never happen again.

Chairperson – In review of the Fair By-Laws, they state a new Chairperson shall be elected each year.

DeeDee explained a new Chairperson will be elected at the Fair Board meeting tonight and DeeDee has concerns she will no longer have hands-on with the bills. Commissioner Baldwin stated the Fair Board should approve bills beforehand. Timing issues were discussed; the entire Fair Board does not see purchases until after purchases are made, bills are paid and reports are sent out. DeeDee’s concern is for the accountability of purchases being made and wanted to share her concerns with the Commission.

Seasonal Assistant – Commissioner Baldwin stated the Commission stopped at the Fairgrounds right before lunch, to let Fair Manager know DuWayne Bohle, Special Projects will take care of the grounds this winter, but no one was available. Commission wanted the Fair Board to be aware the Commission is not moving forward with any changes to the Seasonal Fair Lead Crew employee. DeeDee was appreciative of this.

1:25 PM DeeDee left the meeting.

The Commission reviewed and approved the October Mid-Month claims in the amount of $488,833.54. They are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

2:30 PM REVIEW REQUESTS OF AUDIT PROPOSALS

Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined to discuss and review rankings of the submitted Audit Proposals. Proposals were received from Ross R. Stalcup, CPA, PC-Ashland, MT; Olness & Associates, P.C.-Billings, MT and WIPFLI CPAs and Consultants-Billings, MT. All proposals were ranked on Responsiveness of the proposal; Experience of the Firm and Cost. The following were the total scores: Olness-95/100; Stalcup-76/100 and Wipfli-77/100.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to hire Ohlness and Associates for the Annual Audit Process. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. Any further discussion; there being none. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion Carried.

2:50 PM Jason left the meeting.

3:00 PM UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The Commission reviewed answers to Gotta questions submitted earlier by Fallon County Times and approved to be sent for publication.

4:00 PM PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSITANT UPDATES/Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant

Mary was present for the meeting scheduled to re-request a 3-year Extension of Subdivision by TransCanada Keystone Pipeline as well as present the letter to be signed designating approval of the official outcome.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to extend the Baker Workforce Camp Major Subdivision by TransCanada Keystone Pipeline for a period of 3 years. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any discussion; Is there any discussion; Is there any discussion. Commissioner Baldwin stated there being no discussion, no one in attendance to present discussion and no written Public Comment was submitted. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion Carried.

New Business: Mary asked to have the following Hearing schedule on the Commissioner Agenda: Hearing to approve the changes to Fallon County’s Subdivision Regulations, per Planning Board recommendations, in order to comply with 2017 Legislative changes.

4:12 PM Mary left the meeting.

4:15 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to Adjourn. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. No Further Discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion Carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder