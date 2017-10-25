Robert Irving “Doc” Knipfer, 91

In Remembrance of Robert Irving “Doc” Knipfer. Mr. Knipfer died Oct. 19, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont., after a short illness.

Robert Irving “Doc” Knipfer was born Jan. 24, 1926. His parents were Edwin Knipfer and Annie Moore Knipfer of Knobs, Mont.

Doc, as he was known to his friends and family, grew up and worked on the family’s homestead in Knobs, Mont. He attended High School in Baker, Mont., and graduated in 1944. Upon graduation, he joined the Army and then transferred to the Army Air Force. He served in WWII in the 313th Bombardment Group as a Gunner.

He married Joan H. Loveless of Baker, Mont., on June 14, 1947. They moved to Bozeman shortly thereafter and began their family.

Doc worked as a salesman, accountant, and office manager in the Bozeman area. Some of the businesses he worked for were Gamble Robinson, Ralph’s Foods, and Rolfe and Wood.

He later joined his wife, Joan’s business, American Land Title Company, as the Vice-President of Finance. He retired in 1989.

Doc was a member of Bozeman Lodge # 18 AF&AM.

Upon retirement, he spent his time gardening, fishing, rock collecting, travelling, and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

His parents, wife Joan, and two sisters, Margaret Parker and Helen Graslie, preceded him in death.

His is survived by his son, Robert Warren Knipfer and daughter-in-law, Diane Knipfer of Bozeman, and two granddaughters, Stefanie Knipfer of Plentywood, Mont., and Rachel Knipfer of River Falls, Wis.

A memorial wake will be held at a future date. Please direct any memorial donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 11390, Bozeman, Mont., 59719 or to the Friends of the Bozeman Public Library, 626 East Main, Bozeman, Mont., 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.