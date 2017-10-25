Delbert Hudson, 87, of Livingston, Mont., passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Livingston Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation has taken place at Franzen-Davis Crematory. A military service will take place at a yet undetermined date and location.

Delbert was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Baker, Mont. He was the son of Bert and Carol (Stark) Hudson. He received his education in Baker, Mont., and was a graduate of Baker High School.

Delbert entered active duty in the United States Marine Corps on Jan. 24, 1952, and served as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 13, 1954.

Delbert married Virginia Neary in 1951 and they had three children: Carolynn, Debi and Michael. They divorced in 1964.

In 1970 Delbert and JoAnn (Berry) Jones were united in marriage. Together they built their lives in Livingston and raised Peggy, Guy and Jay Jones. They shared 47 years of marriage.

Prior to his military service, Delbert worked as a ranch hand for his uncle, Earnie Stark, in Ollie, Mont. After returning from his stint in the military, Delbert went to work for McLaughlin Construction helping build many of the highways throughout Montana. About 1959 Delbert began working at the Sixth Street Conoco Station as an auto mechanic. While at Conoco, he won the Gates Mystery Man award for finding a belt or hose problem when the Gates man drove in for gas. Years later he transferred to the Burlington Northern Railroad in Livingston where he worked as a machinist until his retirement. Delbert enjoyed tinkering on small engines in his later years.

Delbert is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hudson of Livingston; daughters, Carolynn Lee of Burlington, Iowa and Debi Kemp of Belgrade, Mont.; step-children, Peggy Lesser of Glenrock, Wyo., Guy and Jay Jones both of Livingston; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his sisters, Marquerite Fisher, Myrtle Stanhope and Delores Veroye all of Baker, Mont.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents Bert and Carol Hudson and his son Michael Hudson.