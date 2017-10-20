Volleyball Parent’s night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Baker High School’s McGonigal Gymnasium when the Lady Spartans host the Huntley Project Red Devils. Matches will begin at 2:00, 3:00, and 4:30 p.m. All volleyball parents will be admitted free of charge. Senior players and managers will be introduced 15 minutes prior to the varsity game. Please be at the gym by 4 p.m.

Seniors being introduced are Amber Durden – daughter of Bruce & Melissa Higbee, Sheyanne Janeway – daughter of Bill & Jeanna Sullivan, Madison Reddick – daughter of Michael Reddick & Kimberly Linn, Manager-Taylee Tolzien – daughter of Kandi Tolzien.

Following the matches, a reception will be held in the BHS Complex Lobby. Freshman players are asked to bring two dozen cookies or bars and leave them at the concession stand.