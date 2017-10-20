More treats than tricks in downtown Baker this Halloween

What’s more fun than to watch an army of costumed children and their adults parade through the streets of downtown Baker, popping in and out of each store in search of small confectionary treats and tiny toys?

By Angel Wyrwas

What’s more fun than to watch an army of costumed children and their adults parade through the streets of downtown Baker, popping in and out of each store in search of small confectionary treats and tiny toys? This is certain to be the scene on Halloween when the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture sponsors the fourth annual “Downtown Trick-or-Treat” October 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The more the merrier as they say! All participating businesses should register with the Chamber to be included on the list so the kiddies know where to go a haunting. Business owners that are not in the downtown area or shopping center are welcome to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat. This can be accomplished by decorating the tail end of a pick-up, trunk of a vehicle or any other mobile unit and park in the Russell’s parking lot. Then the sweet little tots and the scary monsters can parade through your ‘business’ as well.

Of course business owners and staff can and are encouraged to play dress up for the afternoon. And trick-or-treaters can be all ages as long as they have a youthful spirit.

A list of participating businesses will be available in next week’s edition of the Fallon County Times and at local stores.

To register your business or for further information, contact Cheryl Niemerg, Chamber Director, 406-778-2266 or email bakerchamber@midrivers.com.