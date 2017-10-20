Spartans get win over Glasgow

The Baker Spartans took on the Glasgow Scotties on Oct. 13 in Baker and won 25-6.

By Cameron MacKay

The Baker Spartans took on the Glasgow Scotties on Oct. 13 in Baker and won 25-6. The Spartans and the Scotties both were plagued by penalties the entire game. Without Dalton Herbst-Holestine, out that week with an ankle injury, the Spartans turned to Riley O’Donnell and James Wiseman to carry the ball; each performing well with James scoring three touchdowns and Riley with one.

The Spartans had a strong game on offense, rushing for a combined total of 259 yards and 81 yards through the air. James led the team in rushing yards with 128 yards on 18 attempts followed by quarterback Riley with 116 yards on 17 attempts. Riley led the team in passing yards with 45 yards passing on 4/13 attempts followed by Riley Schultz with 36 yards on 1/1 passing. Aaron Smith was the team’s leading receiver with two receptions for 44 yards; Colter Peterson was behind him with one catch for 25 yards.

The Spartan defense was tough against the Scotties, only allowing them to score once in the third quarter. Andrew Craft led the team in tackles with 15 and Colter Peterson was behind him with 8. They forced 4 turnovers including, both Riley O’Donnell and James Wiseman interceptions and fumble recoveries by Cameron MacKay and James Wiseman. Two sacks were handed to the Scotties by the hands of Javon DeGrand and Cameron MacKay.