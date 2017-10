Baker Senior Citizens held their series kickoff Pinochle tournament on Oct. 15 at the Baker Senior Center.

First place went to Lorraine Meschke, second – Mary Ketchum, third – Carl Hepperle, fourth – Pat Hanley. High point hand (920) was Iven Felt and Lyle Neary.

Mary Ketchum won the door prize and Robert Rusley won the hard luck prize. Other winners were Arlene Ferrell and Jean Tronstad.