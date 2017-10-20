Plevna JH Basketball

Plevna Junior High basketball started with four games against Broadus at home, October 13. Girl’s Team B played hard against some older players as they worked on basics and playing as a team. Girls’ Team A played an exciting game against the Broadus girls. The highlight of the game was the long distance shot by Chloe Tudor just as the buzzer went off, yielding 2 points for the Plevna Cougars. The Boys’ B Team played a fast-paced game against the Broadus Hawks. To wrap up the evening, the Boys’ A Team played an exciting game. Saturday, October 14th, the Cougars played at Wibaux. The Boys’ A Team played hard and came home with a win. The next game will be against Melstone, Oct. 20.

Related