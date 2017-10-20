Ownership – Key of Excellence

Think about how your life would change if you took ownership for your actions. Ownership is taking responsibility for your words and actions.

By Jessica Paul

Think about how your life would change if you took ownership for your actions. Ownership is taking responsibility for your words and actions. Own the choices you make and the results that follow. When you take responsibility for your choices, others know they can count on you, and you earn their respect. Do not make up excuses when life goes wrong, take ownership and work through the consequences. When you take ownership for everything you do or say, and stop blaming others, your life will be much better. As people, we cannot control everything, but we can control how we respond to these events in our life. “If you blame others for your failures, do you credit them for your achievements?” (Unknown).

Ownership is a whole-life concept. We can take ownership in all areas of our life, for our education, relationships, fitness, and fun. Whether people know what you have done or not, your actions have results, either good or bad and, it is your job to take responsibility for them. Only real acts create real change, fake actions help no one. Lou Holtz commented that life is ten percent what happens to you, and ninety percent, how you respond to it.

Life’s challenges come from every direction, and that is what keeps life interesting but choosing how to approach them is the biggest challenge. No matter how we respond to actions, they come from one of two places, below the line or above the line. This line is imaginary, but it sets apart power and responsibility from denying, quitting, and blaming others. People choose if they live above the line or below the line, and when you try to justify what happened, you only create a reason as to why you did not perform to the best of your ability rather than taking responsibility for your actions. The choice is yours as to where you live; start today taking ownership for your actions and experience living above the line. J.K. Rowling once said, “It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”