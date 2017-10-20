Music Department Events

Baker Public Schools Department of Music will present the annual Fall Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The performance will be at Longfellow Gym starting at 7 p.m. Performances will include Sixth Grade Band, Seventh Grade Band, 8-12 Choir and 8-12 Band. Everyone is invited to attend and hear what the music students have been learning.

The BHS Choir is sponsoring a Talent Show. The talent show is open to all members of the community including school age students. Auditions for the talent show will be held on Nov. 6 from 4 – 7 p.m in the Longfellow Music Room. The Talent Show will be Nov. 15 in the Longfellow Gym. Admission will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students. All proceeds will benefit the Baker Schools Music Department.