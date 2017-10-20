Miles City Interagency Dispatch Center

September 29, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Contact: Mark Jacobsen: 406-233-2831

Fire Restrictions Update for Eastern Montana and South Dakota:

•Carter County rescinded on Sept. 29.

•Custer County rescinded on Sept. 27 and State on Sept. 29.

•Dawson County rescinded on Sept. 26, BLM on Sep. 27 and State on Sept. 29.

•Fallon County & BLM on Oct. 2, State on Sept. 29.

•Garfield County & BLM on Oct. 2, State on Sept. 29.

•McCone County and BLM rescinded on Sept. 28, USFWS CMR Sept. 30 and State Sept. 29.

•Powder River County will consider rescinding in two weeks, BIA NCT & USFS Sept. 26, BLM & State waiting for the county to decide.

•Prairie County & BLM on Oct. 2, State on Sept. 29.

•Richland County will probably rescind, no set date. BLM will wait for county. State on Sept. 29. USFWS CMR on Sept. 30.

•Rosebud County rescinded Sept. 26, BLM Sept. 27, BIA NCT & USFS on Sept. 26, State Sept. 29.

•Wibaux County & BLM on Oct. 2, State on Sept. 29.

•Big Horn County rescinded on Sept. 23 and BLM Sept. 25.

•Treasure County and BLM on Oct. 3.

•Daniels County has a burn ban; no restrictions for BLM.

•Sheridan County rescinded Sept. 27.

•Roosevelt County rescinded Sept. 28.

•South Dakota BLM rescinded on Sept. 29 for all counties.

Go to the national fire restrictions site for more information at firerestrictions.us.

Do your part to prevent wildfires!