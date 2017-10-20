Mary Eleanor Hunt, 79

Mary Eleanor Hunt, known by her grandchildren as “Gigi” age 79, of Baker, Mont., left this world to be with the lord on Oct. 10, 2017.

No service was provided due to Mary’s wishes.

Mary was born in Buffalo, N.Y, on Feb. 20, 1937. She attended Catholic schools while growing up as a child. As a young teenager her family decided to move to California, where Mary met the love of her life, Larry Hunt. At the age of seventeen, in 1955 in Downey, Calif., she was married and had her one and only child, Robert Hunt. During their lives in southern California, she and Larry followed in the footsteps of her father and owned and managed a washer repair service and two different furniture stores. In 1992 they moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where Mary worked as a housekeeper, but found out that was not to her liking. She then had different jobs as a secretary for different businesses, one including the Las Vegas motor speedway. When her husband’s health turned, Mary put her energy in to helping him fight his battle with lung cancer. In 2002, after Larry’s recovery, they decided to move to Montana to be closer to family. Upon her husband’s death in 2016, Mary put her faith back in to church, and going the Red Hats. Mary enjoyed her time with family, sitting around her kitchen table gossiping and having coffee. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics and home decorating. Mary loved to shop for clothes and expensive shoes, she loved jewelry and fancy wigs. She could play pool with the best of em, and enjoyed a drink and a “hot” slot machine.

Mary was also known for her handy work with a glue gun and a bedazzler, she enjoyed to make everything glitter and have its own flare.

Upon her own health failing, she then moved into long term care, where she passed away at Fallon Medical Complex, surrounded with her care givers and family. She is preceeded in death by both of her parents Anthony and Viola Ray, husband Larry Hunt, granddaughter Alicia Hunt, and many other brothers and sister in laws.

Mary is survived by her son Robert Hunt and wife Karen Hunt, granddaughters Melissa Tew and Tammy Hunt, daughter-in-law Judy Hunt, her sister Shirley Martins, brother Anthony Ray, and 6 beautiful greatgrand kids.

The butterfly…Beautifully reminding us that the end is not always what it seems. Life and love continues.