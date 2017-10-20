Baker Police Department

•Oct. 9, 2017 – Oct. 15, 2017 – 30 Calls for service: 4 public nuisance reports; 1 suspicious activity report (unfounded); 8 traffic stops; 3 animal complaints; 2 vehicle unlocks; 1 noise complaint; 1 alarm call (unfounded); 3 assist other agency calls; 2 public assists; 5 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; proactive patrols of the school areas, business district, as well as residential neighborhoods.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Scott Douglas Gordon, Great Falls, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 9/15/17.

•Curtis Jay Heiser, Baker, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 9/29/17.

•Bailey Alan Wiedmer, Baker, careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 7/23/17.

City Court

•Klayton Paul Gray, Baker, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana (60 grams or less), 1st offense, fine of $585, ticket issued 9/7/17,

•Klayton Paul Gray, Baker, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, fine of $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for six months (3/20/18), deferred imposition of jail sentence for a period of six months, ticket issued 9/7/17.

•Christopher Ryan Losing, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, dismissed per proof of insurance at date and time citation was issued, ticket issued 9/29/17.

•Krystie Elizabeth Madsen, Miles City, vicious animal, bond forfeited $300, ticket issued 7/22/17.