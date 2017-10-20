Harvest of the Month-Kale

By Jessica Paul

October’s Harvest of the Month at Plevna School is kale. Did you know that there are over 50 varieties of kale? Kale has been growing for over 6,000 years; it is a cold weather vegetable and high in nutritional value. Kale can become chips in addition to soups and salads. It is a good source of Vitamins K, A, and C as well as a good source of calcium. Kale is great for Montana gardens because it can handle the cold weather. In fact, after a light freeze the kale will sweeten! Best of all October 4 was National Kale Day.