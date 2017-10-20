Girl Scouts Trick-or-Treat for Community Cupboard

Baker Girl Scouts and leaders, decked out in their finest scare wear, spent several hours at Reynold’s Supermarket this past Sunday trick-or-treating for donations for the Community Cupboard.

By Angel Wyrwas

Baker Girl Scouts and leaders, decked out in their finest scare wear, spent several hours at Reynold’s Supermarket this past Sunday trick-or-treating for donations for the Community Cupboard. “This is our fourth year doing this,” said Girl Scout leader Carrie Schwartz, “and it was the best year yet. Having Reynold’s allow us to trick-or-treat on site during their case lot sale was a great combination. I’m proud of the girls. They did a good job and we had a lot of fun.”

“We had two six-foot tables set up and they were absolutely filled with the donations,” said Community Cupboard Administrator Tiffany Davis, “and we had to put some things under the tables. Case lot sales are absolutely wonderful for the Community Cupboard.”

Unlike most food banks that are tied to government monies and paperwork, the Community Cupboard is fully supported by donations from area residents and organizations. “We are blessed to receive so many donations this time of year,” said Davis.

There are some items that the Community Cupboard is in need of at this time. “We try to make sure families have all the parts to a meal,” said Davis, “Items we could use right now are canned tuna and chicken, meals in a can like ravioli, chili and hearty soups, side dishes like hamburger helpers and boxed potatoes, macaroni & cheese and rice.”

The Community Cupboard always needs laundry soap, paper products, toiletries and personal hygiene products like shampoo, toothpaste, etc. “These are not things covered by food stamps that people still need,” said Davis.

Davis has been sorting the Girl Scout’s donations and it will soon be time for the Community Cupboard to put together the annual Thanksgiving dinner boxes to give out before the holiday.

“We are here for people that need it,” said Davis. “We want to help people. All one has to do is call us and I will make up a box according to their needs. If someone calls then I know if I should pack the box for baby or a certain number of children or even for allergies.”

For inquiries, call 778-2600.