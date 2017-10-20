On Oct. 12, firefighters Larry Dahl, Kay Webb, and Chief Kalyn Bohle visited with the elementary students about fire safety.

By Jenna Paul

On Oct. 12, firefighters Larry Dahl, Kay Webb, and Chief Kalyn Bohle visited with the elementary students about fire safety. They explained to the students what a dispatch is, and what to tell this person in case of a fire emergency. The kids also received coloring books with superhero characters Smoke-Alarm Sally, Exit Plan Elizabeth, Stay Low Stacey, Stop and Drop Sam, and Emergency Ernie. The firefighters discussed the different kinds of smoke alarms, those in their homes and those at school. Do you know how many times we are supposed to check the fire alarms? It is recommended that we do it at least twice a year when the time changes in the fall and spring. The students also learned about making an evacuation plan and the importance of having two exits. After talking inside, the firefighters showed the kindergarten through fifth grade classes two different kinds of fire trucks. They learned about Grass Fire Trucks and the Structure Fire Trucks. The students were challenged to go home and figure out an evacuation plan for their home with their parents. Those who bring these evacuation plans, signed by their parents, to school by Oct. 18 will receive a treat!