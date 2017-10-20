FFA Help Firemen

On Oct. 5, the Plevna FFA members helped the Plevna Fire Department make sausage at the fire hall for their annual pancake and sausage supper.

By Jessica Paul

On Oct. 5, the Plevna FFA members helped the Plevna Fire Department make sausage at the fire hall for their annual pancake and sausage supper. Then on Oct. 7, these members of the FFA helped the Plevna Fire Department serve at their 60th Annual Pancake and Sausage supper at the Plevna Community Center. After the event, they pitched in to help clean up before heading home.