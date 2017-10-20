Commissioner Proceedings

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:00am

No one appeared for public comment.

9:33am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, joined the meeting.

9:39am

PARKVIEW 2 WASHER REPLACEMENT

Commissioner Rost made a motion to replace the washing machine at Parkview. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent.

Chuck presented two Cybersecurity Grants that were received for Commission signatures.

Reported that the Weather Radios are being distributed.

9:43am Chuck left the meeting.

10:00am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

ROAD REPORT: The Landfill scraper damage is estimated to be around $19,000.00.

10:08am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

County Auction – Plevna Rural Fire brought the fire truck over. Discussion followed on whether it should go to auction and who owns it. After researching it was decided the County owns it.

10:38pm Alba left the meeting.

SHOP REPORT:

Discussion on Pennel Creek Bridge load limit. The Road Dept. will install a load limit sign as requested by MDT.

10:42am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

PROJECTS – Discussion followed on road work for the next phase of Baker Lake Cleanup.

10:48am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Will do an on-site visit with Smith Contracting as they phase out of the project.

There is an existing city street platted into the lake, will need an easement from the City.

According to the Corp. Permit and Fish, Wildlife and Parks, no fill can go in the channel or lake, and no fill can go back into the lake from local land owners, until the EPA issue is complete.

Speed Signs – MDT will permit it, but cannot include the cost into the Smith Contracting Phase of the project.

First Street will open very soon.

Commissioner Ranum inquired as to why Sixth Street was not included in the project.

Brosz Engineering stated that box culvert is in very good shape. It’s not a safety hazard, and will handle the water with the exception of a 100 year event.

11:23am Shannon, Jason, and Bobby left the meeting.

11:26am Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting to go the Road Dept. to view the Fire Truck.

11:40am Commissioner Baldwin re-joined the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion that the 1983 International Water Tank Truck not be in the County Auction. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

11:00am

TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved September 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $538,541.28 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

NOON RECESS

11:50am Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Tayla Snapp, Eastern Montana Field Director, US House Representative Greg Gianforte and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

UPDATES

Provided updates on the committees Greg Gianforte is serving on in Washington DC.

Discussion followed on the upcoming Tech Summit in Missoula.

County Development Advisor stated that FEMA funds are frozen by the hurricanes.

1:38pm Tracey Goerndt, Partnership For Success (PFS) Prevention joined the meeting.

Discussion on wildfires and wild game affected.

1:48pm Jason and Tayla left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Tracey updated the Commission on drug cases in Fallon County and is requesting funding for drug free activity door prizes.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to donate $2,400.00 to PFS Prevention – drug free activities. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

2:06pm Deb left the meeting.

2:10pm Deb re-joined the meeting.

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Special Check Claims in the amount of $865,122.30 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

2:26pm Dale Butori, Weed Dept. Coordinator joined the meeting.

Requested a copy of the Weed Dept. Budget.

2:38pm Dale left the meeting.

3:10pm Tom Bruha, Baker Rural Fire joined the meeting.

Reported most counties are rescinding their fire bans as of today.

3:15pm

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items. Sign temporary easements. Sign Amendment #15-Landfill Engineering Consulting Services. Resolution 2018-6 Rescind Burn Ban.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to sign Resolution 2018-6 to rescind burn ban effective Oct. 2, 2017 at 3:45pm. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried. Resolution is on file in the Clerk and Recorder’s office.

3:26pm Tom left the meeting.

4:00pm

COUNTY TO FOREGO PAYING PREDATOR CONTROL CATTLE FEES

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to no longer pay the cattle predator fee from the County budget. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

4:15pm

Richard Malcom, Randy Wolenetz, and Dana Buerkle, Weed Board Members, Dale Butori, Weed Coordinator; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor and Alba Higgins, Shop Supervisor

WEED DEPT. & ROAD DEPT. DITCH WEED RESPONSIBILITY

After much discussion on expectations of spraying the roads it was decided person 1 is responsible for safety of driving; person 2 is responsible for keeping an eye out for Canada thistle, weeds, and booms.

Age is not an issue, it doesn’t matter if they are seasoned or new to it. The person driving cannot see the weeds in the ditches. They have to go only 10 mph.

Discussion on cell phones and Commission is advised the trucks have phones and radios in them. Need a policy that the individuals do not take their cell phones out with them. They can radio in if need be.

The trucks have a little 25 gal tank for Canada Thistle and the big tanks have chemical for other weeds.

It’s more cost effective to spray than run graders.

The Road Dept. is willing to share the expense for the additional people.

Discussion on easements and certain land owners who don’t want their roads sprayed.

Commissioners will back the Weed Board in enforcing the Montana Weed Law as it pertains to enforcing non-compliance on landowners.

Commission approves the Road and Weed Dept. will work together in spraying and communication on road needs; the 3 Spray Trucks will have 2 employees per vehicle and the departments will work together in seasonal wages.

5:12pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3, 2017

9:00am RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members, Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:10am Forrest Sanders, KLJ Engineering, joined the meeting.

9:12am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

UPDATES

Planning Board met on the new subdivision regulations. Looking to implement the new statutes. Forrest explained the implications and benefits of Phase Development. Any time a phase comes in and for granting extensions, it needs to be on the Agenda and have a Public Comment Hearing.

9:25am Shyla Hadley, Fairgrounds Manager; Floyd Ehret, Fair Seasonal Lead Crew Hand joined the meeting.

9:27am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Issued Floodplain permit for the Upper Lake. Discussion followed on the need for an extension on this permit next year.

9:29am DeeDee Geving and Jeff Greenlee, Fair Board Members joined the meeting.

9:30am Eddie Coulter, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

9:30am Mary and Forrest left the meeting.

FLOYD’S WORK HOURS

Eddie feels that having him for 5 hrs a week would be beneficial and would save the Board Members time from coming in and doing the work.

9:32am Rachel Brockel, Board Member joined the meeting.

Floyd would deal with all the snow removal, maintenance, bleachers, equipment, and stall cleaning.

HR advised the position can stay seasonal and identify an hour expectation.

Having Floyd stay on would ensure continuity of the fairgrounds maintenance.

Commissioner Ranum would like more information concerning the effects on benefits.

HR advised it remains the same as they are now. Floyd has his own insurance and feels the fairgrounds can get by with only 4 seasonal employees next year. Jeff feels the same, DeeDee is not in favor. Rachel is in favor.

Commission would like more information from Deputy Clerk & Recorder before making a decision.

Commissioner Ranum asked if the trees were kept alive.

Floyd, some did and some did not make it.

9:45am Eddie, Rachel, DeeDee, Floyd, Shyla and Jeff left the meeting.

INTERVIEW PROCESS

Asking Commission to be involved with the interview process of the Clerk & Recording Secretary on Oct. 24. It will have been advertised for 3 1/2 weeks. Commissioner Rost would like to be on the committee. Commissioner Ranum is not available on the 24th but is on Thursday, Oct. 26. On Monday the 30th Human Resource will ask for permission to hire the selected candidate.

9:52am Julie left the meeting.

BREAK

10:00am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

WORK SESSION FOR CLARIFICATION ON PAST & PRESENT GOTTA QUESTION RESPONSES

10:07am Commissioner Baldwin stepped out of the meeting for a phone call.

10:14am Commissioner Baldwin returned to the meeting.

Discussion on how to handle situations of Departments and discipline issues.

10:38am Darcy left the meeting.

10:40am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Scraper Claim – Question of whether or not to submit County employee’s time for hauling the machine to and from Billings or concede the time for relational purposes. Commission approves to concede and note it on the invoices that we are not asking for compensation of employee’s time.

Lake Lighting – Bids were: Direct Electric $2,009.14; K & S Electric $3,510.00. Recommend awarding Direct Electric.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept Direct Electric Bid for the Lake lighting in the amount of $2,009.14. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

Lake – Anticipating payout requests from Smith Contracting, there is still clean up that needs completed on their behalf.

10:55am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting.

Discussion on FEMA funding.

Discussion on the Public meeting tonight.

Hail Project – The pump house at the golf course is structurally unsound and contractor does not want to reside it. Commission approves to remove that from the contract. County will make the building structurally sound next spring and will re-tin ourselves.

State Budget Cuts – Department of Revenue will be seeing cuts.

Dept. of Corrections may end up housing individuals longer, it may be the biggest hit with budget cuts.

Mental health services will also see cuts and State Libraries have lost half their budget.

11:09am Jason left the meeting.

In regards to the Lake Project, will have to follow prevailing wage but in 2017 Truck Drivers have no prevailing wage in heavy construction.

11:10am Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff joined the meeting.

CEMENT QUOTES

Bid received from Gamut Construction, they can be started in 2 weeks. Prioritized the different projects.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept Gamut Constructions quote for courthouse cement improvements. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

11:15am Joe left the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Still waiting on the garage door to be fixed properly.

Commissioner Ranum inquired about the roof unit above the Sheriff’s Dept. After further discussion it was decided that the Sheriff will contact the company for further bids.

11:17am Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Discussion on Dept. Of Corrections and juveniles.

11:27am Trent left the meeting.

DISCUSS AN UPCOMING AGENDA ITEM

In regard to Jim Wosepka – he will be here next Wednesday, as he is working on the Annual Report. Commissioner Ranum had advised him, she would like a report of Fallon County Reserves each month. Wosepka is no longer the County Auditor and does not feel he should be on the Agenda, the Clerk & Recorder has the ability to pull the report Commissioner Ranum is requesting.

11:31am Brenda left the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum refuses to read the Closed Session Minutes – states she has asked for more information and until she receives that she will not read them.

11:38am Commissioner Baldwin returned a call regarding Pine Creek Rd.

11:40am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

Advised Commission Montana Dakota Utilites will bore their line 16’ deep under the lake.

Also advised that 50% of the lake will be 10’ or deeper and 75% will be 5’ or deeper.

11:47am Jason left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25-29, 2017.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week September 25-29, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chairman seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes Commissioner Rost and Baldwin 1 Nay Commissioner Ranum. The motion carried.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made a motion to take a noon recess until this evening. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

6:00pm

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk; Jon Brosz and Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Jasen Wyrick, Wyrick Construction; Dennis Ross, Western Municipal Construction; Chuck Lee, Monty Slagter, Jeff Qualley, Lorena Qualley, LaRita Huether, Bruce Brown, Joe Janz, Dawn Marie Lee, Jodie Hoenke, Iris Wiedmer, Rich Menger, Robert Pfund, Steve Zachmann, Brenda J. Wood, Frank Bondell, Mary Grube, Randy Hoenke, Bobby Wiedmer

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE COURTROOM

Commissioner Baldwin started with introductions.

Shannon Hewson explained the Haul Road route, stockpiling for debris to be sorted and then hauled to appropriate landfill; and soil to an appropriate area in the Landfill. Reviewed hours the material will be hauled.

June 1, 2018 is the completion date, and reviewed that the road around the lake will be closed as well as the walking path.

Dredging – Showed a photo of the Lake contours, it will be 18’ deep at its’ deepest point. 50% of the lake will be at 10’ or deeper and 75% will be 5’ or deeper. Guidelines from the Fish Wildlife and Parks were used to determine these depths. Material removal will be 100-200’ from the shoreline.

Discussion followed on how long is it expected the depth to last before it will need to be done again.

There will be new methods of managing how the upper lake drains in to the lower lake. With that said, there is no time line of how long it will last.

There are Wetlands plan and will mitigate how the water comes from the Upper Lake to the Lower Lake and will help with some of the sediment and keeping in on the south end and keeping it out of the deeper portion of the lake.

There will be a Public Input Meeting on the wetland portion as well as when we look at stocking with fish.

Discussion on how the lake will re-fill.

It is not permitted to put any material in the lake and are trying to stay far enough away so the banks do not sluff.

Once the project is complete it will hold twice the volume of water as before.

FEMA has agreed to the 12-18 inches of removal, anything deeper we pay for.

Dennis Ross, Western Municipal Construction is the main contractor and Wyrick is the subcontractor. Dennis advised that safety is a large part of who they are and cannot emphasize this importance enough for the community and to keep the kids safe. It’s about the roads and being aware of the surroundings and activities. This is a large feat to complete by June 1, 2018.

For any question or concerns, please contact the Clerk & Recorders office and it will be relayed to Shannon as he will be the contact for the contractor.

The material being hauled out equates to 30,000 loads.

Please be very careful going to the landfill. There will a lot of trucks on the road.

FEMA is committed to the removal of 121,000 yards.

Discussion on landowners being able to do anything with their portion of the shoreline.

The Sanitarian advised the Lake Shore Regulations need to be adhered to also.

Work will continue as much as possible through the winter, there will be times though they will not be able to work.

It was asked if the lake has ever been dredged to this extent before. It was built in 1908 and it has never been completely emptied and dredged down like this.

6:34pm

Public Meeting Adjourned.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4, 2017

9:00am RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney; Julie Straub, HRM, and JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor, joined the meeting.

CITY OF BAKER UPDATES

Commissioner Rost advised that although the Capital Improvements are in the budget they are not approved to use yet.

The Mayor inquired about the Solar Bee’s and if the County would use them in the lake again, if not the City has a use for them.

9:20am Eric Kary, Golf Course Superintendent, joined the meeting.

Discussion on why the Parks Dept. is being pulled away from their regular duties to work at the Fairgrounds, or the school. Asked if the Special Projects person could do that instead.

Commissioner Baldwin, asked if the individuals should set their own tents and tables up.

Golf Course Superintendent responded: in the Parks Dept.’s defense, he sets them up as they are so expensive that he does not want them to get broken.

Commissioner Baldwin updated the Mayor on the Public Input Hearing held.

Commissioner Baldwin, inquired as it if the Mayor has heard anything about the city well and advised that TransCanada might be contacting them. The City is hoping to have that going by next spring.

Commissioner Baldwin advised that the Department of Corrections will be hit hard with the State Budget Cuts. Mental Health and Libraries are all taking a hit as well.

JoDee advised the Clayton Hornung Memorial Bridge should be done this month.

9:34am JoDee, Darcy, and Julie left the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Commission advised the Golf Course Superintendent the pump house is needing work. In turn he advised the Commission that behind the 7th hole, while the contractor was working on the little shed, the contractor left ruts in the course.

Commissioner Baldwin asked how much he would use a tracked bobcat? Eric, stated they use the wheeled one of the Road Dept.’s all the time. Doesn’t matter if it’s wheeled or tracked.

The Golf Course needs to be aerated and finish fertilizing yet.

Will pull the pump out of the pond soon and thin out trees on the 8th hole, as a lot of them died this year.

9:48am Eric left the meeting.

BREAK

10:03am David Espeland, CEO and Margie Losing, CFO joined the meeting.

FMC UPDATES

Parkview – Frustrated that things are not being completed or up to standard, gutters are not installed and concerned about water leakage.

10:07am Forrest Sanders, KLJ Engineering, and Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

David thanked the Commission for the purchase of the washing machine.

There is another apartment that needs repairs and trying to complete that as cost effectively as possible.

Discussion followed on other damage and repairs that need to be completed.

Fire Extinguishers in the apartments are expired. Commission advised to contact the appropriate company to have them inspected.

Discussion followed on the cleaning at Parkview, David has heard nothing but good comments.

Two empty apartments in Parkview 2. They have gone down the list from 60-70yr olds and are reaching out to those from out of town, but still have ties to the community.

Discussion followed on rental rates and doing phases to increase the rate on the 2-bedroom apts. Commission approves the rate increase as the apartments become empty and new tenants move in.

Parkview 1 – David asked if that project go out to bid. Commission would like to put it off for one more year.

10:30am Peggy left the meeting and Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Repairs Parkview’s – Wait on repairs until January to see how the Lake Project is going. Once we know there will be further discussions in regard to preparing for the project in the next fiscal year.

Margie presented the July and August Financials. The revenues have been down but has come up significantly since September. Margie stated the Managers are all doing a great job of keeping costs down.

FMC 2017 Audit went very well.

Provider’s – FMC is doing well, they are actively recruiting a Doctor. The Hospital does not have to have a Doctor staffed in-house, you just have to be able to contact one.

10:45am Commissioner Ranum arrived.

10:51am David and Margie left the meeting

10:51am Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting.

Forrest and Mary – TransCanada workforce housing. Forrest explained there has been a concern raised regarding the Extension of Subdivision by TransCanada Keystone Pipeline meeting completed earlier this year. TransCanada’s in-house Attorney is concerned there was not enough time allowed for the public to comment on the extension.

10:55am Commissioner Baldwin returned to the meeting.

10:57am Lisa Rieger, Appraiser – Department of Revenue came to discuss a meeting they had this morning regarding budget cuts by the State of Montana and possible office closures in various areas. Lisa asked if the Commission would send letters to the Governor regarding this matter. Commissioner Ranum suggested contacting Tester, etc. The Commission will discuss and make a decision.

11:00am Lisa left the meeting.

11:00am Forrest and Mary discussed the agenda found by Mary in which the Agenda was properly noticed May 30 for the proper amount of time. Forrest stated they will send the minutes and the agenda to TransCanada.

11:02am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined.

Forrest stated TransCanada may want the Commission to schedule another meeting regarding this matter but will keep the Commission informed of TransCanada’s decision.

11:10am Forrest and Mary left the meeting.

11:10am REVIEW COUNTY LAND LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 2018 LEASES

Commissioner Rost would like to know how to approach Subleasing. Commissioner Rost submitted a draft lease to Darcy realizing some of the verbiage may need to remain for legal purposes. Commissioner Ranum’s concern is a Lessee making a profit from a County lease by subleasing. Darcy stated the Commission needs to decide the terms and price associated with the lease. Subleasing discussed further.

Commission feels the County should be in charge of spraying the weeds since it is County land and then the County knows it is getting done.

11:28am Forrest Sanderson joined the meeting.

Discussed making the leases 3 year leases. Discussed whether the County would benefit more from a lease verses selling to private citizen and putting the land back on the tax rolls. Subleasing was discussed again and best possible approach to keep the County informed of who the Lessee is subleasing to.

11:31am Forrest stated TransCanada was very happy Fallon County followed the notice and the agenda guidelines, however, since Fallon County granted the extension in May and the existing workforce housing does not expire until December, TransCanada wants to resubmit the Extension through the Commission. Schedule for October 16.

11:33am Forrest left the meeting.

Commission addressed other questions pertaining to leases. Darcy will draft something up for the Commission to review.

11:55am Darcy left the meeting.

ADJOURN

11:55am Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2017

MONTANA CARBON CAPTURE FORUM – BILLINGS, MT

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Brenda Wood, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

TUESDAY, OCT. 10, 2017

9:30am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Roy Rost, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

AGENDA ITEMS – PUBLIC COMMENT

No one appeared for public comment.

9:41am Julie Straub, Safety Supervisor joined the meeting.

SAFETY PARTICIPATION REQUEST

MACO is hosting the Great Montana ShakeOut, which is an earthquake drill. Requesting permission for County to participate in the drill. Commission approves.

9:47am Julie left the meeting.

9:48am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman and Delbert Schweigert joined the meeting.

Delbert is asking for an auto gate to be cleaned out and if possible to have a wider one installed. Road Supervisor will go look at the current auto gate.

9:50am Delbert left the meeting.

9:51am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

Road Easement Verbiage- Review of language in easements with minor changes to verbiage.

10:00am Commissioner Ranum and Darcy Wassmann left the meeting.

10:01am Commissioner Ranum re-joined the meeting.

Discussion followed on the County Auction.

Shop Updates – The Landfill scraper should be done early next week.

10:10am Toby Hurley joined the meeting.

Fire Truck – There is talk of this unit going to the Landfill, but is not a unit that would be beneficial to them.

Baker Rural Fire may have a use for it.

The Tub Grinder is back, but already sheared a tooth off the hammer mill.

10:17am Toby Hurley and Bobby left the meeting.

10:18am Bobby re-joined the meeting. Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

The Tub Grinder has been repaired and going back together. Discussion followed on what to do with tires and used oil.

10:23am Toby Hurley re-joined the meeting.

Updates given on equipment repairs.

10:25am Alba left the meeting.

Road Updates – Anticline Road, fixing holes on the edges, also fixing holes on Ollie Road. Discussion on the Ollie-Carlyle Rd. snow fence.

Project Updates – First street opened yesterday, although it has cracks due to cuts not being deep enough, contractor will have to fix.

Box Culvert Project – Brosz Engineering completed a basic punch list and includes the cracks on first and fifth streets. Diamond J would like an extension on their contract. Asking for 6 days, plus rain days. Commission approves to allow for 6 additional days, but no rain delay days.

Received Diamond J’s Pay Request 2 through 9/15 and change order #2.

10:47am Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting.

Brosz Engineering presented a report of the Verified Wetlands for the Baker Lake Project.

Spoke with Steve Becker, NRCS, and the County is allowed to hold water in the Upper Dam over the winter, with certain stipulations.

Discussion followed on progress of Lake Dredging.

11:00am Braylea Wyrick and Luke Holestine joined the meeting.

11:02am Bobby left the meeting.

11:04am Toby left the meeting.

11:09am Shannon left the meeting.

MOTOR SPORT PARK 2018 BUDGET DISCUSSION

Luke stated the last time they met on the budget, they were told there would be further discussion. Then they receive a letter stating the budgets have been approved and is asking why they never met a second time.

Commissioner Ranum stated the Lake Project takes precedence.

Luke advocated how TARA would use funds to grow and improve the facilities.

The current budget is $9,500.00 and asking for an additional $5,000.00-$7,500.00, but would not need the funds until next spring. TARA would like to see an annual budget of $15,000.00.

Commissioner Ranum asked that they visit with the County Attorney to insure that the County can contribute funds to TARA, then to meet with the Commission again.

11:34am Braylea and Luke left the meeting.

11:30-11:45AM

BREAK

11:43am

OFFICIALLY ACCEPT FAIR BOARD MEMBER RESIGNATION

Jerrid Geving joined the meeting, Commissioner Ranum thanked him for joining the meeting. Jerrid left the meeting as he wants all the Commissioners present.

11:49am

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum took a noon recess.

1:00pm

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

NON-AGENDA ITEMS – PUBLIC COMMENT

No one appeared for public comment.

1:13pm Lisa Rieger and LaRita Huether, Dept. of Revenue joined the meeting.

1:15pm Kodiak Hill-Davis, David Turch and Associates joined the meeting via conference call.

1:16pm Commissioner Baldwin joined the meeting.

DAVID TURCH CONSULTING

Commissioner Ranum advised that the State of Montana is making budget cuts and may close the Department of Revenue office in Fallon County.

Rieger advised that 90% of the budget consists of wages and personnel. Any budget cuts therefore, would require closures and layoffs.

Commissioner Baldwin advised it will likely go to a special session.

1:24pm Rosie Dahlman joined the meeting.

Commission gave updates on the Lake Dredging Phase.

1:27pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Kodiak advised the House is meeting this week but the Senate is not. Turch’s office will advocate on behalf of the CO2 Denbury Line.

1:30pm Linda Kennel, Community Service Director and Nicole Benefiel, Justice of the Peace, joined the meeting.

1:31pm Kodiak ended the call, thereby leaving the meeting. Lisa and LaRita left the meeting.

1:32pm Rosie left the meeting.

COMMUNITY SERVICE DIRECTOR WORK SCHEDULE & CELL PHONE

Asking permission for Community Service to be open on Sunday for convenience of the clients. Would not interfere with anyone’s religious beliefs. Commission approves.

Cell Phones – Community Service is using her personal cell phone. Discussion on cell phone options due to number being widely publicized. Commission asked for more research.

1:42pm Nicole, Linda, and Julie left the meeting.

1:45pm COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed E-mails/Letters, Revenues, Reports, Board Minutes/Agendas, Sign Ambulance Intergovernmental Transfer, and Sign the updated Airport CIP Improvement Plan.

2:16pm Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

2:40pm

ADJOURN

Commissioner Baldwin adjourned for the day.

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder