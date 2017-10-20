Baker Student becomes published poet

Fourteen-year-old Jalynn Hanes recently received a book of poetry that included one of her very own poems.

By Angel Wyrwas

Fourteen-year-old Jalynn Hanes recently received a book of poetry that included one of her very own poems. “Last year I wanted to know what I could do with these emotions and words I was writing,” said Jalynn. “My teacher, Mrs. Carol Hadley, found a website where I could send in my poetry for a contest.”

Jalynn received a notice in May that her poem was chosen to be published in a book of High Merit Poems by Creative Communication. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Jalynn. It is Creative Communication’s mission to help students find their creative voice by expressing their thoughts through the power of writing.

“When I was writing the poem, I had just been thinking about how some people act differently than who they really are,” said Jalynn, “and then the words just started flowing onto the page.”

She says she enjoys writing poetry though she often has to wait until she is in the right mindset. Jalynn hopes to have some of her other works published in the future. She is the daughter of Jerry and Jorja Hanes of Baker.

The Story

Humans have a heart of gold,

Yet it seems

A story untold

Written almost in a shade of grey,

But yet it gleams like a ray

Blood and dust is all we are

Dirty and wretched is what we seem

But underneath is a heart of gold

Sometimes hidden, Sometimes sold

Innocent and naïve are what we’re told,

But why is it we only with hold,

The kindness of others and consideration of mothers,

We only discard like a freshly fallen leaf

The story of a man with all its glory,

Even if it seems a little gory,

Is evil and wicked but also kind

No matter how much we may decline

Jalynn Hanes, Grade 8