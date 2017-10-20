Baker Spartan Volleyball

The Baker Spartans hosted the Harding County Ranchers on Oct. 10. Sophia Dulin had the most aces with 3.

The Baker Spartans hosted the Harding County Ranchers on Oct. 10. Sophia Dulin had the most aces with 3. The team as a whole had 8 aces. Lena Kennel led the team in digs with 4, and the team total in digs was 18. Samantha Duke and Sophia each had 3 assists to make up the team’s total of 6 assists. Sophia also had the top team kills with 4. The team had a total of 12 kills. Savanah Burkhalter had the team’s 1 block. The C-Squad lost in 5 games. The scores of each game were 25-15, 14-25, 4-15, 16-14, and 7-15.

The JV Spartans pulled off a win in 5 games. Shelby Moore led the team in aces and digs. Shelby had 9 aces and 16 digs to add to the team total of 17 aces and 73 digs. Kelsey Miller had all of the team’s 23 assists. Halle Burdick led the team in kills for yet another match with 12. The team combined for a total of 30 kills. The scores of each game were as follows: 25-15, 25-9, 13-15, and 15-12.

For the varsity game, Andie Batchelor, Maddie Reddick, and Wrenzi Wrzesinski each had 3 aces, and the team total in aces was 11. Wrenzi had the leading digs each with 32. The team total in digs was 139. Macee Hadley had 40 of team’s 49 assists. Andie and Katie Wang each had 1 block to combine for the team’s total of 2 blocks. Maddie led the team in kills with 16, and the team total kills was 54. The Baker Spartans won in 5 games. The scores of each game was 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, and 15-3.

The Baker Spartans hosted the Wolf Point Wolves on Oct. 14. It was a sweep for the Baker Spartans this weekend. The C-Squad won in 3 games.

Sophia Dulin and Kenzie Davis each had 5 aces. The team total in aces was 19. Kenzie also had the most digs with 5 and Sophia also had the most kills with 7. The team combined for a total of 23 digs and 23 kills. Macy Varner had 8 of the team’s 16 assists. Macy also had 1 block and so did Alissah Hickey. The two combined for the team total of 2 blocks.

As for the JV team, Alissah Bohle led the team in aces with 5. The team total in aces was 11. Shelby Moore had the most digs at 18, while the team had a total of 63 digs. Kelsey Miller had 21 of the team’s 27 assists. Halle Burdick helped the team to gain a W with 15 kills. The team all together had a total of 26 kills. Tesla Erickson and Mya Hadley each had 1 block to combine for the team’s 2 blocks. The scores of each game were 25-19, 25-7, and 15-9.

In the varsity match, Macee Hadley, Maddie Reddick. and Amber Durden each had 2 aces. The team total in aces was 8. Wrenzi Wrzesinski led the team in digs with 20, and the team total in digs was 86. Macee had 27 of the team’s 32 assists. Katie Wang had the leading blocks with 3, to add to the team total of 5 blocks. Maddie led the team to a win with 9 kills. The team combined for a total of 34 kills. The Spartans won in 3 games. The scores of each of the games were, 31-29, 25-21, and 25-14.