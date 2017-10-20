Baker man held in Billings for possession of illegal firearms

A 28-year-old Baker resident has been remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings on firearm charges, following the execution of several search warrants at his residence on March 16.

By Angel Wyrwas

The accused, Eric W. Mitchell, has been charged with possession of a firearm not registered in National Firearms Registration And Transfer Record and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On September 22, a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest was received by the U.S. Marshals Service in Billings and executed by the Fallon County Sheriff’s Department on September 26.

Court documents state that Mitchell knowingly possessed a firearm, a Colt, model Colteer 1-22, .22 L.R. single-shot bolt-action rifle, with no serial number. The rifle had a barrel length of less than 16 inches and was not registered to him.

Count II states that Mitchell, an unlawful user of any controlled substance, also possessed a Remington 572, .22 caliber slide-action rifle with no serial number, H&R 1871 Sportster, .17 HMR caliber break-action rifle, Ruger M77 mark II, .22-250 caliber bolt-action rifle, Glock 23, .40 S&W caliber semi-automatic pistol, Smith & Wesson M&P 15-25, .22LR caliber semi-automatic rifle and a Ruger SP101, .357 Magnum caliber revolver.

At the time of arrest, Mitchell was out on a $10,000 bond in Fallon County awaiting trial on drug charges occurring as a result of the same incident on March 16. Mitchell is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for a two-day trial November 27.

The maximum penalty for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm if convicted is ten years in prison, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.