Senior Class Officers October 13, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Schools · 0 Comment Senior Class Officers: Aaron Smith, Treasurer; Brooklyn Tronstad, President; Maddison Reddick, Secretary; Tannon Dukart, Vice President. Not pictured: Jaxon Hadley, Student Council Rep.; Casey Wyrwas, Student Council Rep Alternate.