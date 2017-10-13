By Jenna Paul

On Sept. 29, the Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, accompanied by Mrs. Oberlander, Miss Parker, and Kay Webb, had the opportunity to visit with muralist Raine Clotfelter at Fallon County Museum in Baker. Mr. Clotfelter described the types of paint he uses on his murals and his techniques in creating these murals. He showed the kids some of his own artwork, including a painting on a radiator frame. The students each had an opportunity to see and touch the murals he has been working on in Baker. The students had an educational and fun trip to see our Artist-in-Residence Raine Clotfelter.