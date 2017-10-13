Montana Moves in to Fall Burning Season

Burners Must Follow Prescribed Burn Periods

Helena – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reminds people that the fall open burning season is upon us. This means that anyone conducting open burning must burn during time periods specified by DEQ.

Open burning generally is defined as burning that occurs outdoors and includes things such as burning yard or field waste. It does not include small recreational fires, flares or construction site heaters.

Until Dec. 1, open burning for air quality purposes is restricted to the time periods specified by the DEQ. These times are available daily at www.burnclosures.mt.gov or by calling the 24-hour Ventilation Hotline at 800-225-6779. Both are updated by 5 p.m. each evening. The Burn Closures website also has information about what materials can and cannot be burned, frequently asked questions about open burning, major open burning permits and local contact information. Residents of Yellowstone, Flathead, Missoula, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, and Lincoln counties and all Indian reservations should contact their local air quality agency for air quality related regulations.

There may be additional burning restrictions put in place by local, state or tribal authorities to prevent wildfires. Burners in all locations should also contact these local authorities before starting fires any time of year to provide notification of the burn and obtain necessary local open burning permits.