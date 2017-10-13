Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

you can file a request for child support or a medical support order before filing your petition for dissolution or parenting plan? If you know all of the other parent’s financial information, you can use the online Montana Child Support Calculator to speed up the process. File your application with the Child Support Enforcement Division as soon as you separate from your partner to get assistance for your children.

For more information, please visit the Families & Kids section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.