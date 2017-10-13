Katie Lane visits the Plevna Elementary

By Jessica Paul

Katie Lane, a nurse at the Fallon Medical Complex, came to share her knowledge of nursing with the Plevna Elementary students. She discussed why she wanted to be a nurse in the first place, explaining that she loved to help people. Mrs. Lane told the kids about when she was a paramedic, explaining that it was always a high-intensity situation, so she thought she could better serve others in the medical field as a nurse. Once you become a nurse, there are many different avenues to pursue such as pediatrics, transplant, oncology, or a traveling nurse. She showed several tools of the trade such as a stethoscope, the blood pressure cuff, a reflex hammer, and last but not least, a pulse oximeter (a little clothespin like object that fits onto your finger). Then she had Trae Oberlander help her to show the kids how she performs a physical and takes vital signs. She told the students how to stay healthy and safe. After talking about staying healthy, Mrs. Lane let the kids choose a fruit of apples, pears, or bananas, for a healthy snack. Overall, the kids had a blast learning what Katie Lane had to teach them.