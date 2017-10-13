Fourth Grade Class Pet

By Jessica Paul

The fourth grade has a new addition to their class, a praying mantis. There are 18 species of praying mantises that reside in North America, the rest live in tropical climates. A praying mantis is unlike any other insect, in that it can turn its head 180 degrees. People perceive praying mantises as very beneficial in the world of gardening, when in fact they can be harmful. They do not see a difference between good bugs and bad bugs when finding a meal; therefore, they may choose to eat a bee pollinating your garden just as quickly as they might eat a pesky caterpillar. After losing their first praying mantis, Blender, the fourth grade class found two new ones on the playground. The praying mantises eat butterflies, moths, grasshoppers, and spiders. The names of the new praying mantises are KungFu, who has one leg, and Roosevelt, who is very active.