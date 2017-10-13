First Grade Apple Day

September 26 was Johnny Appleseed’s birthday, therefore Mrs. Downing and the First Grade celebrated with apples!

By Jessica Paul

They each brought an apple, and measured the circumference with a piece of string. Once they found out how long their string was, they recorded their circumference of their apples. Following the circumference activity, it was time to weigh the apples. Then, Mrs. Downing used the apples to teach her students about fractions. She cut the apple into halves, then fourths, and finally eighths, with the kids sketching the apple each time she cut it. They were so excited when Mrs. Downing said they could finally eat the apples. After they tasted the apples, they each wrote about the taste of their apple.