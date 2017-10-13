FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 12, 2007 —

John McWilliams, 22 years old, son of John and Judy McWilliams of Baker, died in a vehicle crash at the 23 mile marker east of Miles City Oct. 7 at 1 a.m. . .Rod Wipperling has started his own business of selling outdoor coal-fired furnaces. . .The 12th annual Positive Choices Youth Conference was held Oct. 3 at Longfellow Gym in Baker. Ryan Moran was the featured motivation speaker. . .C & S Automotive is celebrating 20 years of being in business Oct. 17 with an open house. . .Flag football came to a close Oct. 3 with parents’ night. Sixty kids, K-6, participated in the month long program sponsored by Fallon County Rec. Department.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 10, 1997 —

Travelers on Highway 12 west of Baker are becoming used to the sight and sounds of heavy equipment moving tons of earth. Scheduled to be completed by freeze-up are five and one-half miles of highway including the Baker Lake overflow bridge. The basic road bed is finished from Baker to mile marker 77 where the new road joins with the old. . .Fallon County Times staff Jody Strand, Karen Leibee and Dorothy Stieg attended press seminars conducted by the Montana Newspaper Association at the Billings Sheraton Oct. 2. . .Baker city government received a $54,000 boost thanks to revenues from taxes paid on gambling machine income in the fiscal year that ended June 30. . .Picture: Diane VanGorden and friends Rebecca Havens, Abby and Riley Chaska proudly display pumpkins grown by VanGorden. The largest pumpkin weighed 75 pounds, measured 52 inches around and 27 inches high. . .Edwin Rieger, 85, of Ismay passed away Sept. 30; Jeanette Zacher, 40, passed away Oct. 4. . .Andrea Buerkle and her horse Shocka Bar Cody competed against 183 contestants Sept. 6-7 in Great Falls at the Montana State 4-H Horse Show. She received Montana Silversmith buckles for first places in Showmanship and Western Horsemanship Level III. . .Last week’s football contest winner was Ken Heaps.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 8, 1987 —

1987 Homecoming queen and king are Lisa Christianson and Chuck Mahon. . . Clayton Hornung, president of the Baker Education Association, presented Mr. and Mrs. Vic Uttke the Friend of Education Award. The award is given to a community member who has made significant contributions to the education of our youth. . .Baker Jaycees Run, Punt, Pass and Kick Contest was held Sunday. Winners were: Eight year olds – Tyler Plummer, Dustin Baldwin, Paul Schwartz; nine year olds – David Birrer, Justin Moser, Tom Kaul; ten year olds – Curtis Wolff, Gye Varner, Craig Pankratz; eleven year olds – Tim Dilworth, Mike Schwartz and Eric Blake; 12 year olds – Charlie Isaacs. . .Carol Herbst became the second lady from this area to be picked to play the Big Spin in Helena. . .The new seatbelt law went into effect Oct. 1. . .John and Lorene Buerkle will celebrate 40 years of marriage Oct. 17. . .“Fantasy” will play for a benefit dance for Dave Wang Oct. 10 at the Corner Bar. . .Roger Meggers, owner of Baker Air Service in Baker, has been named a qualified Landmaster dealer by Monsanto Agricultural Company.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 6, 1977 —

Alfred Coate, Judge of the 16th Judicial District which includes Baker, met with about 50 people of Fallon County Monday night following an open letter addressed to him asking him to explain some of the decisions he made in recent cases. . . Last night, Wednesday, at the homecoming coronation, Terri Anderson and Royal Duneman were crowned queen and king for the Baker High School 1977 homecoming. . . Pictured are the senior boys who will be playing in their last homecoming game this weekend: Mike Mahon, Dave Meschke, Kimball Thompson, Gresh Tuggle, Bill Zupanik, Mitch Anderson, and Royal Duneman. Coaches are Mike Krieger, Harold Schwan, Jim Schillinger and Don Olson. . .Vera Kruger, formerly associated with Susa Real Estate, is now a sales representative for Northwest Real Estate. . . Mrs. Fred Westrope of Willard was a special honored guest at her birthday celebration held at the home of Darleen and Ken Kochel of Miles City, Sept. 18.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 11, 1967 —

Art Meccage was elected president of the Fallon County Democratic Central Committee. Ruth Nichols was named veep, Mrs. Duane Rindy is secretary and Gene Huntley is treasurer. . .Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Crichfield were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary. . .John Tronstad and Greg Gunderson of the Baker FFA chapter attended the national convention in Kansas City, MO. . .Girls State delegate Kathy Buerkle presented a talk to the PTA and Boys State delegate Keith Johnson gave a report to the Chamber of Commerce. . .Mr. and Mrs. Jim Anderson, state vice presidents of the Jaycee and Jayceen organizations, attended a board meeting in Lewistown. . .Mary Ann Moore and Martha Rediske each gave five minute speeches at the regular meeting of the Big Sky Toastmasters Club. . .Pete Herbst died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. R. L. Yost in Caldwell, Idaho. . .Grocery sale items include picnic hams at 29 cents a lb., five quart pail of ice cream $1.59 and head of lettuce 19 cents.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 3, 1957 —

Rodney Fost and Stanley Ziemer have leased the Green Dragon Bar and Lounge from Alice and Shorty Mastin. . .The following were elected officers of the Farmers Union: Robert Lutts, president; John Schell, vice president; and Jean Morton, secretary-treasurer. . .Oct. 1 showed a high temperature of 82 and a low of 51. . .A new three bedroom 24×40 bungalow was selling for $7,500. . .Timothy Ralph O’Donnell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis O’Donnell, was baptized by Father John Hanrahan. . .Brownie Troop 7 met with Mrs. R. Woolever and Mrs. T. Eilek. They elected Paulette Leischner president and Debby Eilek treasurer. . .Motion picture stars Dana Andrews, Rhonda Fleming, Ida Lupino, Howard Duff and Sally Forrest were appearing in “While the City Sleeps” which is showing at the Lake Theatre this week.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Oct. 9, 1947 —

The question of whether Baker should have parking meters lies unanswered at present because of the overwhelming public opinion against such a measure. . .There is definitely a parking problem in Baker and it will grow as more people get cars and business expands. . .The city council heard a request from the fire department for some financial aid should the department get some contemplated equipment and be a little short of funds. Vic Grainger voiced the request and the councilmen were agreeable. . .County Commissioners Kuehn and Myhre asked for the city cooperation in making and maintaining a park with the wooded area near the fair grounds. . .Everyone coming to Baker Saturday, Market Day, may get free tickets to the matinee at the Lake theatre and dance at the Legion hall in the evening.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 7, 1937 —

John Thielen, one of the “most enterprising farmers in the Plevna territory” finished the first dam in the county under the Soil Conservation Program. . .Students in all Fallon County schools will be immunized for diphtheria and smallpox by Dr. B. R. Tarbox, county health officer, and Florence M. Anderson, county health nurse. . .Funeral services were held for Mr. and Mrs. Benson Hill, victims of a two car accident north of Baker. . .Mary Jane LaCross, James Carey and Robert Dickey have been selected to play in the All-State Band. . .Fallon County Corn and Poultry Show will be held Nov. 5 and 6 at the American Legion Hall. . .County residents paid 53 percent of their $90,371 tax bill. . .County commissioners drew up resolutions to send to state government officials urging them to reconsider the county’s quota for WPA workers. Commissioners say economic conditions haven’t improved over the last year, but the quota has been cut from 436 in 1936 to only 95 men this year.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 6, 1927 —

Lloyd Parson, near Webster who moved to this country from Sparta, Wis., threshed 30 bushels of winter wheat to the acre. . .With the tourist season just about closed, the record of Baker is favorable. The receipts taken in at 25 cents a car up to July 1 and 50 cents a car thereafter, totaled $254. Around 650 tourists enjoyed the camp this summer. Jimmy Damon was the paid caretaker. . .Sunday morning riders were greeted with the first sight of snow this season. . .This spring seed potatoes were high priced and scarce. So while in Plevna, John Karch remarked to Karl Hepperle that if he would share some of his Triumph potatoes, he could have half the crop. Hepperle took up the deal but said one-third of the crop would be sufficient. The 100 pounds of seed potatoes yielded 3,000 pounds and Mr. Hepperle was pleasantly surprised to have nine bags of potatoes returned to him this week.